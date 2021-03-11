Las Vegas police seek help finding man accused of sexually assaulting woman walking her dog

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help from the public identifying a man they say attacked and sexually assaulted a woman who was walking her dog.

The alleged incident happened around 7 a.m. on March 8 on Torrey Pines Drive near Lake Mead Boulevard.

CRIME | Read more crime stories in the Las Vegas area

Police say the woman was walking her dog at an apartment complex in the area when she was attacked. The unknown man pushed her to the ground and began sexually assaulting her, police say.

The woman fought back and was able to get free before calling the police.

Police say they are looking for an adult man between 18 to 21 years of age, about 6’0” tall, thin build, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

RECENT CRIME STORIES:

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sexual Assault Section at 702-449-3911.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

