LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Park Service is looking for anyone who may have witnessed a domestic violence incident at Lake Mead last year.

NPS says in July a woman was assaulted by her boyfriend in the Sandy Cove area.

People nearby were able to get her on their boat and drive her back to the marina.

If you were in the area at the time or have any information that can help you're asked to reach out to the investigative services branch.

You can call or text them at 888-653-0009.