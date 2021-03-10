18-year-old Las Vegas man arrested for January shooting at Rio hotel-casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 18-year-old man named Romell Buckly has been arrested for a shooting at the Rio hotel-casino in January.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Jan. 16. Police officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to the arrest report for Buckly, the shooting happened during a gender reveal party at the hotel-casino.

Family members from California had come to Las Vegas to celebrate the upcoming birth. Buckly was there because he is related to one of the people from California.

A woman named Samantha Molina was also invited to the party. During the party, she decided to go to the store and Buckly offered to walk with her.

As Buckly and Molina exited the hotel-casino, a man can be seen chasing them on surveillance video.

The man, later identified as the shooting victim Shaquille Lafond, began arguing and Lafond can be seen trying to punch Buckly.

Buckly is then observed on video going back into the hotel-casino while Lafond and Molina argue in the parking lot.

Shortly after, Lafond can be seen searching for something in the parking lot when a white Dodge Durango pulls up. As Lafond is talking to whoever is inside, Buckly can be seen exiting the hotel-casino.

The two men appear to have a brief conversation before Buckly can be seen on the video pulling a gun and shooting Lafond multiple times.

Buckly left the scene in a rented car.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were able to identify Buckly after talking to his stepmother, who was at the hotel-casino.

Buckly was arrested on March 3 for attempted murder. The details of Buckly’s arrest have not been released. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.