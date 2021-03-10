Woman accused of leaving child at Wynn Las Vegas identified by police officer, man she met on Plenty of Fish

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More details have been released regarding the arrest of Mariam Ramos, who is accused of abandoning her child at Wynn Las Vegas in late December 2020.

According to the arrest report, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer recognized the woman from a previous call.

The officer said that he had been contacted on Dec. 26 regarding a woman and child loitering for 16 hours in the lobby of the Shalimar Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard South.

The officer’s body cam video showed a woman and child wearing the same clothing as the woman and child on the surveillance video from the Wynn hotel-casino.

Additionally, a man who had met Ramos on the dating app Plenty of Fish contacted police.

He said that he picked up Ramos from the Four Queens hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas on Dec. 27. He reportedly took her back to her home that night. On the evening of Dec. 30, he saw a story on a local news program and contacted police. He was able to provide police with the phone number that Ramos was using.

Ramos is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 23.