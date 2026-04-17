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Las Vegas police searching for elderly woman's stolen service dog and suspect

Las Vegas police searching for elderly woman's stolen service dog and suspect
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Las Vegas police searching for elderly woman's stolen service dog and suspect
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help finding an elderly woman's missing service dog, which they say was stolen in the southeast valley.

It happened in March in the 5100 block of Boulder Highway, just south of the Nellis Boulevard intersection, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro says video surveillance shows an unknown woman grabbing the dog and leaving with it in a white Toyota minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD Southeast Area Command at (702) 828-3206.

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