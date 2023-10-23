Las Vegas police said man was shot during drug transaction in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was shot during a drug transaction Sunday night in the east valley.

Police arrived near East Charleston Boulevard and North 28th Street around 8:07 p.m. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle near an apartment complex.

Medical arrived and said the man died at the scene.

Investigation by police revealed that the person was shot during a drug transaction with two individuals. Police said the two suspects fled on foot before police could arrive.

"The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office," police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.