Police arrest 21-year-old for fatal east Las Vegas shooting last October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police just announced the arrest of a 21-year-old suspect in connection with a fatal shooting last October.

Deaundra Talton was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release. On Monday, May 27, he was re-booked for open murder with a deadly weapon.

In an initial statement about the shooting, police said the victim was shot during a drug transaction at 27 N. 28th Street, near East Charleston Boulevard.

In a posting on LVMPD's website, the victim is identified as Kaito Thornton. Police said he was found in his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

At the time, police said Thornton had met with two individuals who both ran from the area before officers arrived. As of this report, Talton appears to be the first and only suspect arrested in this case.

Anyone with information that could help detectives in their investigation is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.