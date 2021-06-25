Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police release name, photo of man accused of stabbing

items.[0].image.alt
LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
CARLOS CABRERA
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 18:15:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released the name and mug shot of the man who was arrested in connection to a stabbing on June 23.

Police say that 22-year-old Carlos Cabrera stabbed a man in a mobile home in the 2200 block of Castleberry Lane shortly before 3 a.m. June 23.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman says ex-boyfriend stabbed father after breaking into home

Cabrera is reportedly the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s daughter. Police say that he came over the mobile home uninvited.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the victim.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH