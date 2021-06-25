Las Vegas police release name, photo of man accused of stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released the name and mug shot of the man who was arrested in connection to a stabbing on June 23.

Police say that 22-year-old Carlos Cabrera stabbed a man in a mobile home in the 2200 block of Castleberry Lane shortly before 3 a.m. June 23.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman says ex-boyfriend stabbed father after breaking into home

Cabrera is reportedly the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s daughter. Police say that he came over the mobile home uninvited.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the victim.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.