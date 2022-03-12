Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police officer held on federal charges in 3 casino robberies

Caleb Rogers court
KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer Caleb Rogers appeared in court Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 after being accused of robbing a casino.
Caleb Rogers court
Caleb Rogers court
Caleb Rogers court
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 20:06:29-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. magistrate judge ordered a Las Vegas police officer held in federal custody pending another hearing March 24 on charges stemming from armed robberies that authorities say netted about $164,000 from three area casinos since November.

Caleb Rogers' appointed federal public defender didn't immediately respond Friday to a message seeking comment following Rogers' appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

Rogers was tackled by a security guard and arrested Feb. 27 at the Rio hotel-casino, where police and the FBI say he robbed a cashier while displaying a police-issued handgun.

Rogers also is accused of robbing the Red Rock Resort and the Aliante Casino Hotel Spa. He could face up to life in federal prison if he's convicted.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH