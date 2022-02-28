Las Vegas police officer accused of casino robbery appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer Caleb Rogers appeared in court Monday after being accused of robbing a casino.

Rogers, 33, was given a $250,000 bail by the Las Vegas Justice Court. Should he post bail, he must have electric monitoring and stay away from casinos.

Authorities say they responded to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in the 4100 block of South Valley View Boulevard at about 7 a.m. on Sunday with reports of a robbery.

Security at the casino detained the suspect, who was later identified as off-duty officer Rogers.

During the hearing, the prosecutor commented the M.O. of the robbery at the Rio matches similar robberies at Red Rock Casino and Aliante Casino.

Rogers has been employed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since 2015. He will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 3.