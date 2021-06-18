Watch
Las Vegas police looking for man who robbed store in January

Posted at 12:39 PM, Jun 18, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are still looking for a man who robbed a business in the 1200 block of East Sahara Avenue around noon Jan. 9.

The man entered the business, produced a weapon and demanded money from the register. The employee behind the register gave him money and the thief ran away.

The man is about 30 to 40 years old, medium build and was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, black shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information should call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-3591 or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

