Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Tropicana, Eastern avenues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Tropicana and Eastern avenues.

One person was transported to Sunrise Trauma. It is not clear what condition they are in at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

