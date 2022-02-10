Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Tropicana, Eastern avenues

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 2:27 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 17:27:02-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Tropicana and Eastern avenues.

One person was transported to Sunrise Trauma. It is not clear what condition they are in at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH