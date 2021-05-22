Las Vegas police investigate shooting involving officers, 2 separate homicides early Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate incidents that happened early Saturday morning: a deadly stabbing, a shooting involving officers and a homicide near Nellis Air Force Base.

DEADLY STABBING NEAR DECATUR, DESSERT INN

The first incident, a deadly stabbing, happened around 2 a.m. at the City Place Apartment complex on Decatur Boulevard near Desert Inn Road.

Police say a man was stabbed several times after trying to help a woman who was in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

The boyfriend stabbed the man, police say, and is in custody.

SHOOTING INVOLVING POLICE OFFICERS

A few hours later, an unrelated shooting involving the police department took place on Windfresh Drive, near Hualapai and Patrick Lane.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a woman who told police her husband was acting "erratic" and had a gun.

Sometime after officers arrived, authorities say they could hear shots being fired inside the residence. The man then came out of the house and pointed his gun at officers and "fired at least one round," police say. That's when officers shot back.

The man went back inside the residence and SWAT was called in to help.

He was eventually taken outside and brought into custody without incident. LVMPD says no officers or neighbors were injured during the shooting.

The man in custody has minor injuries, police say, but it is unclear at this time how he got them or what the injuries are.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION NEAR NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE

Las Vegas police are investigating a third incident this morning, also unrelated to the previous two, on Cheyenne Avenue near Nellis Boulevard, near Nellis Air Force Base.

No further details were immediately available but 13 Action News has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.

