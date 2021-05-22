Watch
Man stabbed to death at City Place Apartment complex

NEWS: An early morning domestic dispute ended with one man dead and another in police custody early Saturday morning.
Posted at 5:15 AM, May 22, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was killed at the City Place Apartment complex north of Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard early Saturday morning following a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend.

Lt. Ray Spencer with Metro Homicide said around 2:00 a.m. a woman called her friend for help with a domestic dispute between her and her boyfriend.

He said the friend brought a man along to help.

At one point, Spencer said, the boyfriend pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the man who'd come to the apartment several times killing him before officers arrived.

Police said the boyfriend was taken into custody.

