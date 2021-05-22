Las Vegas police involved in shooting with husband after wife called 911

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On May 22 at about 4:43 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive, near Hualapai Way and Patrick Lane.

Police say a woman reported her husband was acting erratically in their home and was armed with a gun.

Police say they arrived and talked with the woman who said her husband was still in the house and had a gun.

After arriving, officers say they could hear gunfire coming from within the home and the man walked out of the home and fired at them.

One officer returned fire, according to LVMPD, and the man went back inside the home.

The incident was treated as a barricade situation and additional resources responded including Crisis Negotiators and the SWAT team.

Police say as evacuations of nearby homes were being conducted, the husband exited the home and surrendered.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The man was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

This is the 5th officer-involved shooting of 2021.

Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officer-involved will be released after 48 hours.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452.

To remain anonymous, contact time Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com