LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Around 6:15 a.m. two neighbors got into a fight at a trailer park near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas, according to police.

A man was shot and later died at the hospital.

The shooter ran away and the police are still looking for him.

If you have any information in regards to this shooting, the police are asking you to call them.