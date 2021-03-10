UPDATE: Coroner identifies security guard shot and killed in murder-suicide at Wynn

UPDATE MARCH 11: The Clark County Coroner has identified the security guard as 31-year-old Yoseph Almonte from Las Vegas. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the incident was ruled a homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Las Vegas police say an employee at the Wynn hotel-casino, identified as 42-year-old Reggie Tagget, shot and killed a security officer before shooting and killing himself inside the employee parking garage on Tuesday night.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Tagget had been a "no call, no show" at work the past few days.

Around 5:45 p.m. he pulled into the parking garage using his employee card, which alerted security to check on his welfare due to the missed shifts as part of hotel policy, police say.

Tagget drove to the fifth floor of the garage and parked his vehicle. Police say the security officer, a man in his early 30s, walked up to the vehicle and was shot at as he approached the car door.

The security officer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Tagget then left the vehicle and shot himself. His cause of death has been released as a gunshot wound to the chest. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the security guard has not been released yet by the coroner's office.

CEO of Wynn Resorts Matt Maddox sent 13 Action News the following statement regarding the deadly shooting:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred this evening. We have reached out to the families of our two employees to offer our condolences and assistance during this difficult time."

Police say this is an isolated incident and stress that the shooting happened in a secure parking structure with no other people around.

"It was a very remote part of the parking garage," said Lt. Ray Spencer with LVMPD's homicide unit.

The department also praised the hotel's security procedure, calling it "robust."

"When dealing with the private sector, you are not going to get better trained and better use of technology than the hotels on the Las Vegas Strip," said Lt. Spencer.

"This property has an exceptional security response. They handled this extremely well with their internal response," he added.

Lt. Spencer went on to say the Wynn "did an exceptional job when you think about how they instantly recognized that he was on their property" and "they instantly sent someone to check on why he had returned to the property."

Police say there does not appear to be any link between the security guard and the shooter.

The investigation remains ongoing and police stress information from this update is preliminary.

