Man arrested for assault of housekeeper at Luxor hotel-casino on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man named Robert Kuhn, 22, has been arrested for attacking a housekeeper at the Luxor hotel-casino on Feb. 28 and for several other lewd acts on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say that a housekeeper was cleaning a room on the 18th floor of the hotel when she turned around and saw a man with his pants down to his knees. The man was masturbating as he approached her.

She yelled at him and told him to leave but he allegedly grabbed her and threw her on the bed. The woman screamed repeatedly, punched the man and bit him on the hand. He threatened to kill her, but eventually gave up and left.

During the investigation, it was revealed that there were other cases involving a man exposing himself and masturbating in public in January.

On Jan. 19, three women encountered a man who exposed himself and masturbated in their presence.

The first instance took place near the Cosmopolitan when a tourist was approached.

The second instance happened in a restroom at Bally’s Las Vegas. An employee was approached as she exited a stall. Security attempted to apprehend him but was unsuccessful. However, they were able to provide a photo to the Las Vegas police.

The third incident also took place in a hotel-casino restroom. This time, a hotel guest was approached in a women’s restroom at the Paris Las Vegas.

Police were able to confirm through surveillance video that Kuhn was involved in all 4 incidents.

Kuhn is facing several charges, including attempted sexual assault, burglary, battery by strangulation, battery to commit sexual assault, coercion, and kidnapping.

Police were able to track Kuhn to the University Garden Apartments.

During an interview with police, Kuhn claimed that he was jumped by several males and that is why he had a bite mark on his hand. After detectives continued to question him about the alleged assault at the Luxor, he became upset and demanded an attorney.

A preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. March 18.