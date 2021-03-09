Vegas PD: 2 men shoot at vehicle near Strip; detectives release photos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened earlier this month near the Las Vegas Strip.

Authorities say they were called to the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, between Las Vegas Boulevard and Paradise Road, on March 5 at about 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers located evidence at the scene but could not locate anyone involved at the location.

Detectives say two male suspects were walking along Tropicana Avenue when they got into a confrontation with another man who was in a blue Toyota Prius.

At some point, the two men shot at the Toyota. The car then left the area and the two men ran away.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but LVMPD detectives say they hope to identify the men involved.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact LVMPD Gang Investigations at 702-828-7826 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.