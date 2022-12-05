Las Vegas police find deceased male near 'homeless encampment'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police said a 33-year-old was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after a man was found dead near a "homeless encampment."

Police said the victim was in a physical altercation with 33-year-old Shawn Jackson who lived in an encampment nearby.

Police responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a desert lot near the corner of Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they located the victim near an encampment.

Medical personnel pronounced the man deceased.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.