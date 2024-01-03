Las Vegas police arrest woman accused of breaking into late UNLV professor's home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman has been arrested after Las Vegas police accused of her of breaking into the home of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas professor, who was killed during the campus shooting last month.

On Dec. 26, police received a report that someone had broken into a home in the 3900 block of Deer Haven Court, near Tropicana Avenue and Sandhill Road. According to Clark County property records, the home in question belonged to Naoko Takemaru, the late UNLV associate professor of Japanese studies.

Witnesses told Channel 13 they saw a woman walking out of the home and when she was asked why she was there, she told the neighbor to "mind her own business". The woman then got into a black truck with two men who were wearing masks.

According to an incident report, police saw several cabinets and medicine cabinets were left open and they secured the home to prevent further vandalism.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas police said they identified 30-year-old Bianca Hernandez as the the burglary suspect. A search warrant states Hernandez lives in the same block as Takemaru. Detectives said Hernandez had posted online with the intent to sell items that were taken during the burglary.

According to police records, Hernandez was arrested and is facing several charges, including residential burglary, buying/possessing/receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to commit burglary. Jail records show Hernandez is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact LVMPD's Southeast Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242 or by email at SEACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.