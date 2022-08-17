Las Vegas police arrest 'prolific' auto theft suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 11, the Violence Prevention and Elimination Response Taskforce was notified by Metro patrol officers that a stolen vehicle was located near a residence under surveillance for criminal activity.

Police say the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Parker Leonard, was known to live at the address. Patrol officers contained the residence and Lenard eventually surrendered to police.

VIPER Detectives have been investigating Lenard for several months for auto theft-related crimes. In two separate incidents, police say Lenard evaded officers after they attempted to conduct vehicle stops on him.

Lenard was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center for five counts of auto theft-related crimes as well as three counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Detectives are still investigating auto theft-related incidents that Lenard may be associated with.