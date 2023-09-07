Watch Now
Las Vegas Metro Police investigating shooting near Fremont Street

Police lights KTNV
Posted at 2:09 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 17:14:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to the scene of a shooting on Fremont Street on Thursday afternoon.

So far, no injuries have been reported after shots were fired in the 1400 block of Fremont Street. However, officers advise the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

Currently, no suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

