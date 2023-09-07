Las Vegas Metro Police investigating shooting near Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to the scene of a shooting on Fremont Street on Thursday afternoon.
So far, no injuries have been reported after shots were fired in the 1400 block of Fremont Street. However, officers advise the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.
Currently, no suspect is in custody.
