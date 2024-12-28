Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

'Suspicious death' near downtown prompts investigation from Metro

Screenshot 2024-12-27 at 8.10.47 PM.png
Google
Screenshot 2024-12-27 at 8.10.47 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a "suspicious death" in the 1300 block South Mojave, near downtown.

The LVMPD Homicide Section is investigating the scene.

LVMPD did not provide further details.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH