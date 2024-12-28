'Suspicious death' near downtown prompts investigation from Metro

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a "suspicious death" in the 1300 block South Mojave, near downtown.
The LVMPD Homicide Section is investigating the scene.
LVMPD did not provide further details.
