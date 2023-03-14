Las Vegas man tied to extremist group abused young girl, now registered as a sex offender

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas resident was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey to 33 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release for committing multiple child sexual exploitation crimes.

38-year-old Stephen Thomas Parshall, aka “Kiwi,” pleaded guilty in October 2022, to two counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of coercion and enticement, and one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography. Under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Parshall is required to register as a sex offender.

OPERATION SCARECROW: 32 arrested in Las Vegas area sex offender check ahead of Halloween

According to court documents, law enforcement learned of Parshall’s alleged participation in a conspiracy to cause destruction during protests on May 30, 2020, and of Parshall’s alleged membership in the “Boogaloo” movement. Parshall was arrested and search warrants were executed on Parshall’s electronic devices. Law enforcement officers located 10 images of child sexual abuse material, and numerous images of child erotica, on Parshall’s cellular phone. Investigators identified Victim 1, a child under the age of 18 years old, in two of the child sexual abuse images located on Parshall’s phone. Parshall forced victim one to perform sex acts upon him while he photographed it.

Investigators also located social media conversations on a second cell phone owned by Parshall, under account names “cptkiwi1”, “nopictoobad”, and “pervysage”. In some of those social media conversations, Parshall messaged with Victim 2, another child under 18 years old, and convinced Victim 2 to take sexually explicit pictures. Victim 2 sent the requested child sexual abuse material to Parshall.

Additionally, in separate social media conversations, Parshall traded child pornography material with other users.

SENTENCED: 52-year-old man sentenced to 24 years in prison in Las Vegas for child sexual exploitation

“As part of our Project Safe Childhood initiative, together with law enforcement partners, we will use all available resources to identify, apprehend, and prosecute predators who exploit children,” said United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “Thanks to the hard work by the prosecution team and law enforcement, the defendant is no longer a threat to children and the community.”

“The FBI is committed to stopping and holding accountable anyone who engages in the sexual exploitation of children,” said special agent in charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI. “Every time child pornography is viewed on the internet it re-victimizes a child. Together with our partners, we are dedicated to investigating and bringing federal charges against those who commit these heinous crimes.”

The FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Bianca Pucci and former Special Assistant United States Attorney Nicholas Portz prosecuted the case.

18 ARRESTS: Officials arrest 18 suspects for 'luring minors and engaging in sexual acts' in undercover internet operation

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Department of Justice’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit justice.gov.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or report.cybertip.org.

Information was provided by the United States Department of Justice.