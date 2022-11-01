'Operation Scarecrow': 32 arrested in Las Vegas area sex offender check ahead of Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heading into Halloween weekend, law enforcement in the Las Vegas area arrested 32 people for failing to comply with the requirements of their sex offender registration.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the results of "Operation Scarecrow" on Monday.

The multi-agency operation takes place ahead of Halloween celebrations to check the compliance of registered sex offenders, police said. This year, it happened between Oct. 24 and Oct. 28.

Law enforcement officers contacted 2,356 sex offenders. The 32 arrests came for a range of charges, including failure to obey sex offender registration laws, sexual assault, and violation of probation, LVMPD officials said.

Members of the public can check the addresses of registered sex offenders in their area using Offender Watch, a website and mobile app.

"This can be a great tool for parents to identify houses they may want their children to avoid," police said.

Law enforcement agencies participating in Operation Scarecrow included LVMPD's Sex Offender Apprehension Team, the U.S. Marshals Service District of Nevada Sexual Offender Apprehension Team, Nevada State Police, the North Las Vegas Police Department, the Henderson Police Department, and the Las Vegas City Marshals.