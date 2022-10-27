Las Vegas officers crack down on speeding, share safety tips ahead of Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Fall settles in and there is less daylight every day, reminding road users about the importance of crosswalk safety could be lifesaving. In a year when pedestrian fatalities are well above last year in Las Vegas, advocates say this message is more important than ever.

Erin Breen, director of the Road Equity Alliance Project, shared there have been 56 pedestrian deaths so far this year. In 2021, there were 45.

On Thursday morning, officers with LVMPD, CCSD police, and North Las Vegas police will be gathering outside of Spring Valley High School to remind drivers of the rules to follow at intersections and crosswalks. Breen said the intersection on Buffalo Drive and Viking Road, across from the high school, is especially dangerous as drivers typically speed through the area.

“The officer crossing the street will be dressed for Halloween, the 2022 version is a bright yellow chicken; we’re not sure if we will discover why the original chicken crossed the road, but we know that this one will be crossing to highlight the drivers responsibility to stop for people crossing the street,” Breen said.

Breen said High Visibility Enforcement was created to educate not only those getting a ticket, but everyone who hears and sees the story on the news; to help them understand that no matter where the crosswalk is, the same rules apply.

“We want every driver to scan ahead and look for pedestrians, then treat the person in the crosswalk like their family: stop for them, be courteous, allow them to safely be on the sidewalk or side of the street before continuing,” Breen said.