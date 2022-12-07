Officials arrest 18 suspects who were 'luring minors and engaging in sexual acts,' in internet operation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials arrested 18 suspects in an undercover internet operation.

A total of 18 suspects were arrested into the Clark County Detention Center for "various charges." These charges include luring a minor with a computer to engage in sexual acts and attempted sexual assault with a victim under 14 according to police.

The operation was carried out by the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, including members of the FBI, LVMPD, Henderson Police, North Las Vegas Police, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the Nevada Attorney General.

The suspects were taken into custody after arranging to meet up with undercover agents posing as juveniles online.

Those arrested included:



Ryan Maness, 28

Concepcion Burgos, 53

Brandon Parnell, 30

Anthony Napoles, 19

Missael Melo, 26

Mark Anico, 29

Norberto Colunga, 34

Miguel Perez-Solis, 30

Juan Diaz-Iniguez, 31

Chasen Whitton, 22

Ricardo Gurrola, 23

Perry Spencer, 34

Randolph Minnis, 26

Justin Book, 36

Nathan IsiwaBongwalanga, 26

Brandon Johnson, 26;

Brian Galvez, 30

Lisandro Gutierrez-Navarro, 27

"Parents are reminded to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers," police said. "This operation was conducted as part of the LVMPD’s ongoing effort to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community. "

Police also believe there could be more victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.