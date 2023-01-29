52-year-old man sentenced to 24 years in prison in Las Vegas for child sexual exploitation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced on Friday to 24 years and four months in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for child sexual exploitation.

In June 2022, a jury convicted 52-year-old Barry Allen Gabelman of coercion and enticement. Under the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act, Gabelman is required to register as a sex offender after the completion of his prison term.

According to court documents, from October 31 to December 6, 2019, Gabelman exchanged sexually explicit messages and photos via social media and a messaging account with individuals whom he believed to be an 11-year-old girl and her stepfather.

During their communications, Gabelman discussed having sex with the girl, requested nude images of the girl, and sent the girl photos of his genitals.

On December 6, 2019, he traveled to a pre-arranged location in Las Vegas intending to have sex with the girl, but instead, he was arrested by law enforcement.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org.