Las Vegas man accused of apparent triple homicide to be held without bail, judge rules

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing three people at a Las Vegas apartment complex will be held without bail, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Spencer McDonald made his first appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday. A judge informed McDonald that, since a criminal complaint had not been filed yet, bail could not be discussed and an attorney could not be assigned.

Once the complaint was filed, the judge said the conversation about bail would resume.

For the time being, McDonald will remain in custody without bail.

McDonald was first taken into custody by Las Vegas Metro police on Tuesday after a maintenance worker called 911 to report that he had been stabbed during a welfare check.

The injured maintenance worker told police that he entered the apartment with another worker to perform a welfare check, but said "it appeared that there was already a crime scene in the apartment." The worker said McDonald then appeared and immediately "began attacking them."

Arriving officers located three bodies — a man and a woman of "unknown relation," and another maintenance worker — inside McDonald's apartment. According to police, he was observed carrying a "large mace or sledgehammer-type instrument" when apprehended.

McDonald is due back in court on Monday, July 3.