Las Vegas lawyer has assault charge dropped, pleads not guilty to wire fraud and money laundering

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas lawyer is pleading not guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges after being accused of running a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.

Court documents show he entered his plea during a hearing on Friday.

According to grand jury documents, Bealsey is accused of convincing hundreds of investors to give him $460 million in purchase contracts.

Investigators said he used the money to buy luxury homes, cars, and recreational vehicles to continue his "opulent lifestyle."

He was also facing assault on a federal officer charges related to an incident that happened in the northwest valley in March 2022.

FBI agents went to his home to question him as part of an ongoing investigation.

Beasley was shot during that confrontation and accused of pointing a weapon at agents, a claim which Beasley denies.

The criminal case with assault charges was dismissed on Friday.

The motion to dismiss reads "Beasley was indicted by a federal grand jury on wire fraud and money laundering charges and the United States has decided to pursue those charges against him rather than the charge in the criminal complaint."

Beasley's next court date is set for Friday.