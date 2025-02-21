Las Vegas man arrested in Mohave County for killing a woman at a house party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriffs and detectives captured a suspect wanted for homicide in Las Vegas on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m.

23-year-old Steven Flores is suspected of killing a woman found shot in the 2100 block of Naco Court at a house party.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department notified the Mohave County Sheriff's Office the suspect was hiding out in a house in the 13000 block of Joshua Drive in Dolan Springs, Ariz.

The suspect refused to leave the house, and SWAT responded.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or click here.