Woman found shot and killed at Las Vegas house party, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide in the 2100 block of Naco Court on Sunday evening.

Around 3:50 p.m., LVMPD said they received a call from a man saying he found a dead body in one of his bedrooms. Authorities arrived at the scene and said they found one deceased female with an apparent gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and said they learned one of the occupants was hosting a house party the night prior which began dwindling down around 3 a.m. when people started leaving and the occupants went to sleep.

LVMPD said the occupants found the deceased female this afternoon after they had woken up. They immediately called 911, according to police.

LVMPD said the occupants currently at the house told them they do not know the victim.

Investigators said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information — especially to anyone at the party — is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com; or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at (702) 385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

