Las Vegas home-invasion defendant left homework in getaway car, police say

NEWS: Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide in the area of Torrey Pines Drive and Robindale Road on Friday afternoon.
Las Vegas police investigate home invasion robbery turned homicide
Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 06, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say an 18-year-old man arrested in a home-invasion robbery in which a woman was killed left his high school homework in the getaway car.

A newly released police report said math homework bearing Kamari Oliver's name was found in a backpack in the vehicle after the victim's boyfriend saw robbers leaving the home and rammed their vehicle with his own on March 25.

Police said the getaway car's occupants ran from the scene and Oliver was arrested March 28 after he arrived at school.

Oliver's lawyer, Dan Winder, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

