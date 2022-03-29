Police arrest first suspect in southwest Las Vegas home invasion murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a home invasion murder in southwest Las Vegas last week, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Kamari Oliver was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Monday for open murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and home invasion with a deadly weapon.

Oliver is one of three suspects who were still at large after the incident on Friday.

Police were called to a home in the area of Torrey Pines Drive and Robindale Road at 2:10 p.m. on reports of shots fired, Lt. Ray Spencer said. They found a woman in her early 20s lying deceased inside the home.

Police: 'Targeted robbery' ends with fatal shooting

The victim lived at the home with her boyfriend and another woman, Spencer said at the time. The boyfriend had left home to go to the store and returned to find three men and a white Mercedes in his driveway. The men tried to escape and the boyfriend chased them in his car, ramming into the Mercedes in an effort to stop the getaway.

The driver got out of the Mercedes and several gunshots were fired before he got away, Spencer said. All three suspects fled the scene in different directions. As of Tuesday, two were still unaccounted for.

PREVIOUS: LVMPD says 'targeted robbery' led to fatal shooting in southwest Las Vegas

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives don't believe the men's arrival at the home — right after the woman's boyfriend left — was a coincidence. The whole thing appears to have started as a "very targeted robbery," Spencer said previously.

Complicating the investigation further, Spencer said it was a "good chance everyone involved was armed." The victim had exchanged gunfire with at least one of the suspects during the robbery attempt, Spencer said.

Metro Police asked anyone with information about this case to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.