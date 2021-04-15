Las Vegas doctor forced into bankruptcy after being allegedly swindled by bookkeeper

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman has been charged for swindling more than $100,000 from a local doctor.

Police say that the doctor hired 40-year-old Alisha Hendrizx

In November 2018, the doctor learned that many office bills and vendors had not been paid and the doctor’s bank account was frozen. Additionally, the gas to the doctor’s office was turned off and the doctor’s phone was turned off.

The doctor was able to determine that an alternative business account had been created and all earnings for the business were being deposited into that account.

Additionally, the doctor learned that Hendrix allegedly had posed as the doctor at several banks and had obtained loans in the doctor’s name.

According to the arrest report for Hendrix, the doctor eventually filed for bankruptcy, but the loans are still outstanding and the lenders are demanding that she pay even though she can prove the loans were obtained fraudulently.

Hendrix was arrested on March 30 on an outstanding warrant for theft.