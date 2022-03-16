Watch
Las Vegas corrections officer arrested for domestic battery

The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas
Joe Bartels
Posted at 5:12 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 20:12:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of one of its own officers on Tuesday.

Officer Christopher Wilson, 35, was arrested after the department received a report that he had committed domestic battery, officials said.

Wilson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for two counts of domestic battery by strangulation and one count of domestic battery.

He's been employed with LVMPD since 2016 and is a corrections officer assigned to the CCDC, police said.

Wilson was suspended with pay "pending the confirmation of charged and internal investigation," according to LVMPD.

