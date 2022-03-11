Metro Police corrections officer arrested in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A corrections officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was arrested in North Las Vegas, the department announced on Friday.

Officials say Luis Ybarra has been employed with LVMPD since 2017, and is assigned to the Clark County Detention Center.

Ybarra was placed on suspension without pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation, and an internal investigation by LVMPD.

Details of his arrest were not released by LVMPD. 13 Action News reached out to North Las Vegas Police officials to request more information, and had not heard back as of this report.

This is a developing story.

