Investor suing Las Vegas lawyer accused of running $300M, mutli-state Ponzi scheme

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A millionaire investor is now suing the Las Vegas man accused in a multi-state Ponzi scheme.

Local attorney Matthew Beasley was shot after he waved a gun at FBI agents who came to question him at his northwest Vegas home earlier this month, court documents state.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas lawyer shot by FBI allegedly headed $300M Ponzi scheme

The investor claims he's been working with Beasley and his business partner, Jeffrey Judd, since 2017. The two ran a company that helped injured people get money they needed right away while working with an attorney to reach a settlement with their insurance company.

The money would come from investors, like the plaintiff, and clients would pay interest. Investors were promised a 13% return in 90 days, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff claims he invested more than $16 million. He's now suing for lost funds.

The FBI believes more than $300 million was tied up in this alleged scheme, which the agency says bilked investors from Nevada, Utah and California.

Beasley previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault on a federal officer following the standoff at his home. His attorney told the Associated Press he will fight additional charges if they're filed.