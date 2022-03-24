Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Investor suing Las Vegas lawyer accused of running $300M, mutli-state Ponzi scheme

FBI shooting, barricade in northwest Vegas
KTNV
An FBI agent-involved shooting in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 3, 2022 led to a SWAT standoff and the arrest of a local attorney.
FBI shooting, barricade in northwest Vegas
Posted at 10:40 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 01:40:22-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A millionaire investor is now suing the Las Vegas man accused in a multi-state Ponzi scheme.

Local attorney Matthew Beasley was shot after he waved a gun at FBI agents who came to question him at his northwest Vegas home earlier this month, court documents state.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas lawyer shot by FBI allegedly headed $300M Ponzi scheme

The investor claims he's been working with Beasley and his business partner, Jeffrey Judd, since 2017. The two ran a company that helped injured people get money they needed right away while working with an attorney to reach a settlement with their insurance company.

The money would come from investors, like the plaintiff, and clients would pay interest. Investors were promised a 13% return in 90 days, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff claims he invested more than $16 million. He's now suing for lost funds.

The FBI believes more than $300 million was tied up in this alleged scheme, which the agency says bilked investors from Nevada, Utah and California.

Beasley previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault on a federal officer following the standoff at his home. His attorney told the Associated Press he will fight additional charges if they're filed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH