Injured cyclist dies after collision in east Las Vegas; driver faces hit-and-run charge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver arrested after a hit-and-run crash in the east Las Vegas valley last month could face additional charges after the death of the man she's accused of hitting.

Dominique Davis, 36, was arrested on March 13 for the hit-and-run near Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Jail records show Davis has since posted bail. As of this report, she faced a felony charge for failing to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury.

Davis is accused of abandoning a 2010 Mazda 3 and fleeing after hitting a bicyclist who police said "crossed the Mazda's path of travel" on the evening of March 11.

In updated information released Wednesday, Las Vegas police said they were notified on March 30 that the cyclist — since identified as 49-year-old Jason Jensen — had died from his injuries.

Jensen's death will be counted as the 47th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction in 2024.

Police noted the crash remains under investigation by the department's Collision Investigation Section.