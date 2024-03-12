Driver still at large after critically injuring bicyclist in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is still at large after critically injuring a bicyclist in an east Las Vegas intersection on Monday evening.

Police are looking for the driver of a 2010 Mazda 3 that was traveling westbound on Sahara Avenue at 6:54 p.m., when the collision was reported.

Near the intersection with Lamb Boulevard, police say "the bicyclist crossed the Mazda's path of travel."

The car hit the bike, knocking its rider to the ground. The bicyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where police say he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A short time after the crash, police say the Mazda was found near the collision scene, but without anyone inside.

Anyone with information that could help police find the driver is encouraged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3060.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Crime Stoppers tips that lead directly to a felony arrest of indictment may result in a cash reward, police added in a news release.