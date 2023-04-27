'I did kill somebody babe': Report details what led up to shooting in drainage canal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new arrest report is revealing what led up to a deadly shooting in a drainage canal.

This happened on Feb. 20 around 2:30 a.m. near Arville Street and Harmon Avenue.

That's when the report states officers found a man who had been shot several times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives reviewed video surveillance and identified a silver SUV Jeep Cherokee with paper license plates that fled the scene around 1:43 a.m. and matched a ShotSpotter shooting sensor, according to the report.

It goes on to say police stopped the vehicle the next day for traffic violations and that the Jeep belonged to Jemiah Garner.

Police records state he was on house arrest for an unrelated charge but was wearing an electronic monitoring device on his ankle. The report said data from that device showed he was at the wash at the time of the shooting and that he was taken to the Clark County Detention Center at 12:53 p.m. on Fe. 20 for violating his house arrest conditions.

According to the report, Garner told detectives he went into the wash to look for a man who sexually assaulted a female friend. Three other men were with Garner and the four got into an argument with a man who was living in the wash. That's when Garner told police that he pulled out a gun and shots were fired, according to the report.

The arrest report goes on to say detectives reviewed Garner's phone calls that he made in jail and that he told his fiancé that he "had a body on him", "if [Garner's] intent was not to kill that God should not be mad at him", and when his fiancé asked if he was on probation, Garner texted back "No baby but I did kill somebody babe."

Garner has been charged with murder and is due back in court on May 2.