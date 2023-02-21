Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man dead following shooting 'inside drainage canal' in south Las Vegas valley, police say

File: Police lights
KTNV
Las Vegas police asked people to avoid the area where officers were "working a barricade situation" at an apartment complex near Palace Station on Thursday night.
File: Police lights
Posted at 10:09 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 13:09:09-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was found dead in a drainage canal in the southern Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, police say.

According to an incident report, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive male by a drainage canal located near Arville Street and Harmon Avenue at approximately 2:40 a.m.

A male suffering from "an apparent gunshot wound" was located by arriving officers, who declared the victim deceased at the scene.

Police say an initial investigation indicated that the victim lived inside the drainage canal where the shooting took place. After being shot, the victim exited the canal and collapsed.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH