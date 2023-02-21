Man dead following shooting 'inside drainage canal' in south Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was found dead in a drainage canal in the southern Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, police say.

According to an incident report, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive male by a drainage canal located near Arville Street and Harmon Avenue at approximately 2:40 a.m.

A male suffering from "an apparent gunshot wound" was located by arriving officers, who declared the victim deceased at the scene.

Police say an initial investigation indicated that the victim lived inside the drainage canal where the shooting took place. After being shot, the victim exited the canal and collapsed.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.