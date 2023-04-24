Man arrested in February murder of man found shot near drainage canal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been charged in connection with a February homicide.

Police said that back on Feb. 20, they found a man who had been shot around 2:45 a.m. near a drainage canal near Arville Street and Harmon Avenue.

Investigators said the man had been living in the drainage canal and after he was shot, he left the canal and collapsed.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they identified 34-year-old Jemiah Garner as the suspect in this case.

He is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated charges.

He was re-booked on April 20 and charged with murder.