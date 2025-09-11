Hit-and-run victim suffering life-threatening injuries, police searching for suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 10:16 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Richmar Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say an unknown dark colored SUV or sedan was heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard, approaching East Richmar.

At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk, according to authorities.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian and failed to stop or return to the collision scene, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit with life-threatening injuries.

This crash is under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-2892.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app"P3."