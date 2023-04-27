Watch Now
Hit and run driver located, facing charges following fatal crash near Sunrise Hospital

Posted at 10:50 AM, Apr 27, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver that Las Vegas police said was involved in a hit and run has been arrested.

This happened on Monday morning near Maryland Parkway and Sunrise Hospital Drive.

According to a press release, police said evidence at the scene and video of the collision show a 38-year-old man was lying in the road.

Investigators said several vehicles avoided hitting him before he was struck by a blue Dodge Charger with black racing stripes, which then drove away.

The release said the pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.

On Monday, police asked for the public's help to identify the driver who didn't stay at the scene.

According to the release, Metro's RAID Team located the driver who has been identified as 26-year-old Moe Khan.

Khan is facing hit and run charges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

