Dodge Charger sought by police after driver fled fatal hit and run near Sunrise Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The driver of a 2022 Dodge Charger is sought by police after a fatal hit-and-run collision on Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release.

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Maryland Parkway near Sunrise Hospital Drive at approximately 3:43 a.m. Monday morning, police said previously.

The driver who hit the pedestrian did not remain on scene and is at large as of this report.

Detectives are searching for a blue 2022 Dodge Charger with black racing stripes.

"The vehicle will have damage to its front bumper and air dam," according to officials with Metro police.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver can contact LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3786 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Police note that Crime Stoppers tips leading directly to a felony arrest or indictment may result in a cash reward.