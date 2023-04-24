Maryland Parkway shut down near Sunrise Hospital after vehicle hits pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Maryland Parkway is shut down on Monday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Maryland Parkway at approximately 3:43 a.m. on reports of the collision, Channel 13 was told.

A public information officers expects the roadway from Sunrise Hospital Drive to Vegas Valley Drive to be shut down for approximately four hours.

Police say the collision is under investigation.