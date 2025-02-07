Henderson Police release new video and calls leading up to police shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department released new video and calls leading up to last month's shooting involving an officer.

This incident happened on Lake Mead Parkway where video shows one of the officers getting hit by a suspect inside a Jeep with stolen license plates.

After he was hit, the officer fired his gun at the suspect, causing another crash.

The driver identified as Johnathon Gaston was arrested. He is facing multiple charges related to attempted murder with a deadly weapon and possessing stolen property.