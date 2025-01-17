Bodycam footage shows suspect hitting Henderson Police with car before sergeant shoots

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Jan 13., Henderson Police were notified of a Jeep with a stolen license plate in the parking lot of 120 East Lake Mead Parkway.

Henderson Police have now released bodycam footage showing the events before the shooting.

As the sergeant approached the car to talk to the driver, the driver fled and rammed the officer with the Jeep.

The sergeant shot at the suspect and hit him in the arm.

The driver continued to run away when he proceeded to crash into another vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

The driver was apprehended and identified as 43-year-old Johnathan Gaston.

Both the sergeant and the suspect were transported to the hospital and discharged.

Gaston was booked at Henderson Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

